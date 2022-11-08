Godfather, Starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, to Get an OTT Release

The Telugu adaptation of Mohanlal's Lucifer, "Godfather," starring Chiranjeevi, is slated for an OTT release. On November 2, 2022, the world's largest streaming service, Netflix, announced on social media that the movie would start streaming on November 19. Megastars from Tollywood and Bollywood cross paths! On November 19, #Godfather will be available on Netflix, the streaming juggernaut announced.

On September 28, the multilingual movie was released in theatres. Nayanthara also appears in the movie, and Salman Khan will be seen acting in Telugu for the first time. The movie made more than Rs 100 crore at the box office globally. According to a post on social media by the movie's producers, HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER #GodFather crossed Rs 100 crore gross and is still going strong.

The next movie, which is being directed by Mohan Raja, also features Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satyadev Kancharana. Ram Charan, of RRR fame, R. B. Choudary, and N. V. Prasad are the producers of Godfather through Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

The 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was remade as The Godfather. Indrajith Sukumaran, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, and Vivek Oberoi also acted in Lucifer. Mohanlal has been cast in the remake by Chiranjeevi (Brahma). While Khan has been cast in the part of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also made his directorial debut with the original Malayalam movie. Khan assists Brahma (Chiranjeevi) in his struggle for supremacy by acting as his right hand.

A political action thriller called Lucifer centres on the death of the state's adored Chief Minister PKR (PK Ramdas). After his passing, a power struggle breaks out between his legitimate heirs, avaricious businesspeople, and dishonest politicians.

Additionally, Godfather is the first collaboration between Khan and Nayanthara, a South Indian star. The latter portrays Sathyapriya Jaidev, the daughter of Brahma, who is uninterested in politics despite her husband's (Satya Dev's) enthusiasm for it.