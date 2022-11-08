Budget Smartwatches in India: What You Must Check Before Getting One

In 2022, finding a cheap smartwatch has grown to be a very challenging undertaking. In a market with such high volume, finding a good budget wearable is like finding a needle in a haystack. So let's look at the items to consider while purchasing a low-cost wearable.

Choose Your Dial Shape: Circular vs Rectangular

The user experience may not be optimal on circular screens because wearable user interfaces are normally made to function on rectangular and squarish panels. Because software experience isn't typically prioritised in low-cost wearables, the user experience on low-cost smartwatches suffers even more. We recommend testing both form factors before buying.

Personalisation And Fashion

Sports and lifestyle are the two subcategories of the wearable ecosystem. Smartwatches designed for sports are vividly coloured and appear slightly rough. Lifestyle-focused wearables resemble more traditional watches and go well with casual attire. Choose the lifestyle model if you want a watch for everyday use. If you enjoy sports, a wearable that is focused on sports would be more useful. The customizability aspect must be taken into account when selecting a wearable. So choose a smartwatch that will work effectively for you in your everyday activities.

Battery Life

You can utilise wearables more efficiently in your regular activities if you are aware of their battery life. They can easily survive five to six days on a single full charge when used judiciously because the majority of inexpensive wearables employ proprietary UIs from OEMs. When GPS is used regularly, it is normal for wearables with built-in GPS to last a shorter time. In addition, some affordable wearables now include Always-On Display options, which significantly reduce battery life.

Display Type, Peak Brightness And Touch Response

With a few exceptions that have slightly more expensive AMOLED panels, the majority of inexpensive smartwatches have LCD screens. Brighter colours and nicer watch faces, symbols, and text are available if you spend more money. Additionally, several smartwatches under Rs 5,000 offer 60Hz refresh rate screens, which improve the user interface overall and allow for speedier scrolling.

Health Sensors, GPS, And Utility Features

A multitude of health sensors are present in even the most entry-level cheap smartwatch in 2022, however, their accuracy is mostly in dispute. You can measure your steps and calories, check your heart rate and sleep cycle, and do a lot more. However, you shouldn't blindly believe the aggregated data, especially when tracking important health vitals. Some inexpensive wearables can also measure your body temperature.

These days, useful features are rarely lacking in inexpensive smartwatches. They include practical features like stopwatches, calculators, alarm clocks, reminders, and even Bluetooth calling, which has grown in popularity recently.