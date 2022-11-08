Oppo A58 5G Launched: What is Interesting About this Smartphone

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

The A58 5G has been a rumored factory favorite even before it was officially launched. The phone gets a slightly new design compared to the outgoing A57 series.

Highlights

  • OPPO has launched a phone with a single storage option.
  • The Oppo A58 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Dimensity 700 GPU.
  • Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, it can play for up to 8.5 hours.

Oppo A58

OPPO has launched its new A-series smartphone. The company has launched the OPPO A58 5G as its new budget 5G smartphone. This device is currently only available in China. However, we can expect OPPO to launch its 5G smartphone in other markets, including India, soon. The A58 5G has been a rumoured factory favourite even before it was officially launched. The phone gets a slightly new design compared to the outgoing A57 series.

This device is available in three colours. OPPO has launched the phone with a single storage option. The phone also features a MediaTek processor and a dual camera setup on the back. Let's take a closer look at the price and specifications of the OPPO A58 5G.

What’s interesting?

This mid-range smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD display (720 x 1612 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and the display offers a peak brightness of 600nits. The Oppo A58 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Dimensity 700 GPU.

It comes with 8GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 5GB with onboard storage. The Oppo A58 5G gets a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor with f/2 aperture. There's also an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. These cameras can record Full HD video at 30 frames per second.

According to the company, the smartphone measures 163.8 x 75.0 x 7.99 mm and weighs around 188 g. Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, it can play for up to 8.5 hours. The Oppo A58 5G also offers support for his 33W SuperVOOC with fast switching.

This smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12. It provides Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity. The Oppo A58 5G also features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Reported By

