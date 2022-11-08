Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is Available at Best Price in India, Must See

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a decent camera that can take picturesque photos in ideal lighting conditions but don't expect it to be as good as Samsung's. This is a 5G capable smartphone that has already received updates to enable support for the latest networks. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to deliver fast performance to users.

  Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 54,999.
  • The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a decent camera that can take picturesque photos in ideal lighting conditions, but don't expect it to be as good as Samsung's.
  • The company ships his 120W fast charger in the box, which can quickly charge your phone's battery.

Motorola 5G

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is currently available on Flipkart for the lowest price. The device has a flat Rs 5,000 discount on e-commerce sites. Flipkart is running a brand sale on its platform called Moto Days. It's already live and will continue until November 7th. During this promotional period, select Motorola mobile phones will be on sale at discounted prices. But here we are, looking at the Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 54,999. It was initially launched in India with a starting price of Rs 59,999. This means that the customer gets his Rs 5,000 discount on this flagship phone. The prices listed is for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Flipkart also sells a Samsung Galaxy S22 5G smartphone for around Rs 53,000. Those looking for a great photo smartphone that can also offer good performance can consider purchasing this device. However, this has a rather small battery, so you'll also need to purchase a fast charger separately. It has a 3,700mAh battery that drains quickly with moderate to heavy use.

This is a 5G capable smartphone that has already received updates to enable support for the latest networks. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to deliver fast performance to users.

It doesn't have an LTPO display or QHD resolution, but even a 10-bit screen is enough for heavy viewing. Equipped with a curved display that also supports HDR 10. The panel is pretty bright, and the colours pop. With a peak brightness of 1,250 cd/m², the screen is easy to read even in sunlight.

The company ships its 120W fast charger in the box, which can quickly charge your phone's battery. 50W wireless charging is also supported. In addition, those who want a standard Android experience will love the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone. Those who can spend in the $60,000 range should consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus model.

Reported By

