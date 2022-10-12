Poco F5 5G To Launch in India Soon

India's release of the Poco F5 5G is shortly anticipated. The gadget is said to first launch in China under the name Redmi K60 before making its way to India. The brand appears to be planning to release a device with top-tier features that are often seen on premium handsets, as opposed to its predecessor, the Poco F4, which had mid-range specifications. Let's examine the smartphone's features and specifications.

Poco F5 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

A 2K AMOLED display on the upcoming Poco F5 smartphone would be a first for the manufacturer. Additionally, the panel is anticipated to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for a more fluid gaming and scrolling experience. The maximum brightness of the screen will be 1,000 nits, which might not be sufficient in direct sunlight.

The front of the gadget is anticipated to have a standard layout. A punch-hole display layout might exist. The business is also anticipated to offer support for quick charging and a sizeable battery within. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is now powering the most advanced flagship phones, is believed to be the one that the Poco F5 5G is running on.

Under Rs 30,000 price range, its predecessor was introduced with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The new Poco phone's pricing will probably increase due to its more sophisticated specifications.

Poco F4 5G Specifications and Features

The Poco F4 5G is a smartphone with an excellent design that looks and feels expensive. It has excellent gaming performance, battery life that is above average, rapid charging, and a gorgeous display that supports Dolby Vision HDR playback. Another good perk is the IP53 rating. Compared to the nearly same Xiaomi Mi 11X (Review), which charges more slowly, this phone is more affordable.

Poco F4 5G Price

The POCO F4 5G costs Rs 21,999 in India. Flipkart has the POCO F4 5G for the cheapest price. No other online retailers offer the POCO F4 5G. The phone is offered in India in the hues Night Black and Nebula Green and has storage configurations of 8GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB.