Poco F5 5G To Launch in India Soon

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

A 2K AMOLED display on the upcoming Poco F5 smartphone would be a first for the manufacturer. Additionally, the panel is anticipated to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for a more fluid gaming and scrolling experience.

Highlights

  • India's release of the Poco F5 5G is shortly anticipated.
  • A 2K AMOLED display on the upcoming Poco F5 smartphone would be a first for the manufacturer.
  • The maximum brightness of the screen will be 1,000 nits, which might not be sufficient in direct sunlight.

Follow Us

Poco smartphone

India's release of the Poco F5 5G is shortly anticipated. The gadget is said to first launch in China under the name Redmi K60 before making its way to India. The brand appears to be planning to release a device with top-tier features that are often seen on premium handsets, as opposed to its predecessor, the Poco F4, which had mid-range specifications. Let's examine the smartphone's features and specifications.

Poco F5 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

A 2K AMOLED display on the upcoming Poco F5 smartphone would be a first for the manufacturer. Additionally, the panel is anticipated to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for a more fluid gaming and scrolling experience. The maximum brightness of the screen will be 1,000 nits, which might not be sufficient in direct sunlight.

The front of the gadget is anticipated to have a standard layout. A punch-hole display layout might exist. The business is also anticipated to offer support for quick charging and a sizeable battery within. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is now powering the most advanced flagship phones, is believed to be the one that the Poco F5 5G is running on.

Under Rs 30,000 price range, its predecessor was introduced with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The new Poco phone's pricing will probably increase due to its more sophisticated specifications.

Poco F4 5G Specifications and Features

The Poco F4 5G is a smartphone with an excellent design that looks and feels expensive. It has excellent gaming performance, battery life that is above average, rapid charging, and a gorgeous display that supports Dolby Vision HDR playback. Another good perk is the IP53 rating. Compared to the nearly same Xiaomi Mi 11X (Review), which charges more slowly, this phone is more affordable.

Poco F4 5G Price

The POCO F4 5G costs Rs 21,999 in India. Flipkart has the POCO F4 5G for the cheapest price. No other online retailers offer the POCO F4 5G. The phone is offered in India in the hues Night Black and Nebula Green and has storage configurations of 8GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments