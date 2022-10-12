Infinix INBook X2 Plus Launched in India

India has seen the release of the Infinix INBook X2 Plus. It is the company's fourth laptop. Additionally, the company has introduced the Infinix 43 Y1 smart TV in the nation. The INBook X2 Plus is a Budget-friendly laptop with respectable specs. Let's examine the device's specifications, price, and other features.

Infinix INBook X2 Plus Specification and Features

The 15.6-inch display of the Infinix INBook X2 Plus has 300 nits of maximum brightness, a 100% sRGB colour gamut, and an FHD resolution. It is 1.58 kg in weight and has a metal unibody made of an aluminium alloy. A 1080p webcam and LED flash are included. The Intel Core i7 11th generation processor powers the Infinix INBook X2 Plus. While the Core i5 and i7 processor options come with Iris Xe integrated graphics, the i3 processor option has Intel UHD graphics.

There is a webcam with 1080p resolution and an LED flash. An illuminated keyboard is another characteristic of the gadget. The laptop comes with stereo speakers that use DTS audio processing for audio. Up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of SSD storage are included in the device. It utilises Windows 11 Home and has a 50Wh battery with 65W rapid charging capability.

The Infinix INBook X2 Plus has a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI 1.4, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3 ports, WiFi 6, two USB Type-A ports, and two USB 3 ports available for connectivity.

Infinix INBook X2 Plus Price and Availability in India

Priced at Rs 32,990 for the Core i3, 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 35,990 for the 512GB variant, the Infinix INBook X2 Plus is available in two different configurations. The price for the Core i5 8GB + 512GB and Core i7 16GB + 512GB variants is Rs 42,990 and Rs 52,990, respectively. Grey, Blue, and Red are potential colour options for the laptop. Beginning on October 18, 2022, it will be offered for sale in India.