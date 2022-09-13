Poco Diwali Offer Brings Huge Price Cuts on Poco X4 Pro 5G and More Devices

Poco is starting the celebration of Diwali very early for its Indian customers. Ahead of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, Poco has discounted the price of its smartphones severely on the platform. Multiple devices such as Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and Poco M5 would be available at great offers for Indian customers starting September 13, 2022. Let's take a look at the prices these devices will be available starting today.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G Storage Variant Launch Price BBD Sale Discount (including Bank Offer) BBD Price 4GB+64GB Rs 18,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 13,999* 6GB+128GB Rs 19,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 14,999* 8GB + 128GB Rs 21,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 16,999*

Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 64MP triple-camera, 67W fast-charging support and glass back. It has a display which supports 120Hz refresh rate with 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G Storage Variant Launch Price BBD Sale Discount (including Bank Offer) BBD Price 4GB+64GB Rs 14,999 Rs 3,500 Rs 11,499* 6GB+128GB Rs 16,499 Rs 3,500 Rs 13,499* 8GB + 128GB Rs 18,999 Rs 4,500 Rs 14,499*

The device sports an immersive 90Hz 6.6inch FHD+ display coupled with 240Hz touch sampling rate for an ultimate viewing and gaming experience. The media consumption is further enhanced with the DCI-P3 90Hz Smart Display making its visuals a treat to the eyes. Poco M4 Pro 5G is the most powerful 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and the only contender to boast an 8MP ultrawide sensor at this price point, the company said.

Poco M5

POCO M5 Storage Variant Launch Price BBD Sale Discount (for ICICI and Axis Bank card holders) BBD Price 4GB+64GB Rs 12,499 Rs 1,500 Rs 10,999* 6GB+128GB Rs 14,499 Rs 1,500 Rs 12,999*

Poco M5 goes on sale for the first time today. Under the first sale offers, users will get a free one year worth of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, six months of screen protection, and an additional discount of up to Rs 500 on supercoins. Poco M5 features the MediaTek Helio G99 with an FHD+ display that can support 90Hz refresh rate and has a premium-leather-like texture on the back.