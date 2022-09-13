Poco Diwali Offer Brings Huge Price Cuts on Poco X4 Pro 5G and More Devices

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

Poco M5 goes on sale for the first time today. Under the first sale offers, users will get a free one year worth of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, six months of screen protection, and an additional discount of up to Rs 500 on supercoins. Poco M5 features the MediaTek Helio G99 with an FHD+ display that can support 90Hz refresh rate and has a premium-leather-like texture on the back. 

Highlights

  • Poco is starting the celebration of Diwali very early for its Indian customers. Ahead of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, Poco has discounted the price of its smartphones severely on the platform.
  • Multiple devices such as Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and Poco M5 would be available at great offers for Indian customers starting September 13, 2022.
  • Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 64MP triple-camera, 67W fast-charging support and glass back.

Follow Us

Poco

Poco is starting the celebration of Diwali very early for its Indian customers. Ahead of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, Poco has discounted the price of its smartphones severely on the platform. Multiple devices such as Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and Poco M5 would be available at great offers for Indian customers starting September 13, 2022. Let's take a look at the prices these devices will be available starting today.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G Storage Variant Launch Price BBD Sale Discount

(including Bank Offer)

 BBD Price
4GB+64GB Rs 18,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 13,999*
6GB+128GB Rs 19,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 14,999*
8GB + 128GB Rs 21,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 16,999*

Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 64MP triple-camera, 67W fast-charging support and glass back. It has a display which supports 120Hz refresh rate with 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G Storage Variant Launch Price BBD Sale Discount

(including Bank Offer)

 BBD Price
4GB+64GB Rs 14,999 Rs 3,500 Rs 11,499*
6GB+128GB Rs 16,499 Rs 3,500 Rs 13,499*
8GB + 128GB Rs 18,999 Rs 4,500 Rs 14,499*

The device sports an immersive 90Hz 6.6inch FHD+ display coupled with 240Hz touch sampling rate for an ultimate viewing and gaming experience. The media consumption is further enhanced with the DCI-P3 90Hz Smart Display making its visuals a treat to the eyes. Poco M4 Pro 5G is the most powerful 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and the only contender to boast an 8MP ultrawide sensor at this price point, the company said.

Poco M5

POCO M5 Storage Variant Launch Price BBD Sale Discount (for ICICI and Axis Bank card holders) BBD Price
4GB+64GB Rs 12,499 Rs 1,500 Rs 10,999*
6GB+128GB Rs 14,499 Rs 1,500 Rs 12,999*

Poco M5 goes on sale for the first time today. Under the first sale offers, users will get a free one year worth of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, six months of screen protection, and an additional discount of up to Rs 500 on supercoins. Poco M5 features the MediaTek Helio G99 with an FHD+ display that can support 90Hz refresh rate and has a premium-leather-like texture on the back.

 

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments