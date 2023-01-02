Poco C50 India Launch Tomorrow, What You Should Know

“Everything you need, nothing you don't.” When Poco was first introduced as a Xiaomi brand in 2018, it quickly gained popularity thanks to the Poco F1, its first smartphone, which featured top-tier specs at a competitive price. Before the release of its second phone in 2020, the Chinese electronics company split Poco into an independent brand.

The Poco C50's launch date in India has been made public. On January 3, it will make its debut in the nation. The availability of the smartphone on Flipkart has been verified. The e-commerce platform has created a webpage for the future product that details its essential features.

The Poco C50 is a budget-friendly smartphone. It appears to be comparable to the Redmi A1+ based on the Flipkart webpage. The device will have a 6.52-inch screen with a waterdrop notch and HD+ resolution. The smartphone sports a rear panel with leather-like material, a square camera module, and a traditional fingerprint scanner. An 8MP primary sensor will be used in a dual back camera arrangement on the Poco C50. It features a front-facing 5MP selfie camera.

The MediaTek Helio A22 processor will power it. With support for 10W charging, the device will pack a 5,000mAh battery. Android 12 Go Edition will automatically be installed on the smartphone. The Flipkart microsite only lists it in Blue, but when it launches, there will likely be other colour possibilities.

The RAM capacity of the Poco C50 is not specified on the Flipkart homepage. However, the Geekbench listing for the phone showed that it had 3GB of RAM. Tomorrow, more specifics regarding the cost and availability of the Poco C50 will be revealed.

In other news, the OnePlus 11 is launching in China on January 4, 2023. Before the introduction, some of the important specifications of its future flagship smartphone are already surfacing online. Additionally, OnePlus has been teaser-teasing the premium smartphone's appearance. The debut of the phone in two colours has been officially announced by the corporation.