OnePlus 11R Specifications Surface Online ahead of the OnePlus 11 Launch

On January 4 in China, OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 11, its upcoming flagship model. The business has stated that the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will also be unveiled at the same event in addition to the smartphone. According to rumours, OnePlus may also introduce the OnePlus 11R at the same time as the OnePlus 11. A new leak has now appeared online that provides some specifications regarding the impending OnePlus 11R smartphone in advance of the launch of the OnePlus 11. Lets take a look at the devices specifications and other informations.

OnePlus 11R Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 11R likely includes a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display, according to a report by tipster Yogesh Brar. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU with eight cores may power the smartphone. It's possible that the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 1OT will have a similar design. In a similar rectangular module to the OnePlus 10T, the smartphone may have a triple back camera configuration. In addition, the report suggests that the OnePlus 11R would include a punch-hole display with thin bezels.

OnePlus 11 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

As reported earlier, a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 32161440 pixels of resolution, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and HDR10+ is said to be featured on the OnePlus 11. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC and Adreno GPU, along with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of non-expandable storage, may power the flagship. The device will probably boot the custom OxygenOS skin based on Android 13 right out of the box.

It is anticipated that the OnePlus 11 will include a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. A USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G are among the available connectivity choices. The phone is reportedly 163.174.18.53(mm) in size and 205 grammes in weight. The phone will have an alert slider, an IP54 rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The OnePlus 11 is rumoured to have three cameras on the back: a 32MP 2x telephoto camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. The front of the phone is said to have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.