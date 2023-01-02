Samsung Could Change What Consumers Feel About Flagship Smartphones

In the first week of February, Samsung is rumoured to release its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. A 200MP primary camera, satellite connectivity, and other new features are anticipated for the forthcoming handsets. The South Korean manufacturer may discontinue the 128GB basic model with the upcoming Galaxy S series, according to tipper Ahmed Qwaider, who also claims that the company wants to introduce its 2023 flagship phones with 256GB base storage.

Fans of Samsung may be shocked by the news. But, the price of smartphones will likely rise in with the increase in storage models. Every flagship phone from Samsung typically costs at least Rs 3,000 more than its previous model. Remember that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series had a starting price of Rs 72,999 when it was introduced last year. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is rumoured to include the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specification and Feature (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. The 6.1-inch AMOLED screen on the smartphone might have a refresh rate of 120Hz and be of Full HD+ grade. According to rumours, the device would include a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS. It might have a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto sensor. A 10MP front-facing camera is also included for selfies and video calls.

Samsung does not intend to sell the Galaxy S23 standard with a huge battery, according to the most recent leak. It's possible that the smartphone might have a 3,900mAh battery. The company claims that the current model is compatible with 10W wireless charging and 25W fast charging. Samsung no longer ships chargers with the bulk of its products, so it shouldn't come as a surprise if this one does not. Customers will likely pay more for the charger as a result.