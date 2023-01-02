Huawei to Challenge Qualcomm, MediaTek in Chipset Business Again

There have been several speculations that Huawei is getting ready to start producing its own chipsets once more. It appears that the business intends to produce new chips using the 12nm and 14nm processes. The organisation is getting ready to start the first mass manufacturing of chipsets built on the 12nm and 14nm processes, according to the most recent leak on Weibo. The informant (via Gizmochina) further said that Huawei would be selling these chipsets under its own brand. Furthermore, the Chinese tech giant has experience with semiconductors since its HiSilicon unit has long produced sophisticated chipsets that competed with MediaTek and Qualcomm in the market for mobile devices.

These new chipsets are being designed and built using process nodes that are less sophisticated than current generation mobile chips after the company lost its main supplier TSMC. For those who are unaware, TSMC has already advanced to 4nm and even 3nm process technology. Nevertheless, these chips might still be useful for other items like intelligent wearables or even IoT-based appliances. According to the tip, some chip models are already being used internally before going on sale.

This disclosure suggests that Huawei is developing less complex but more effective semiconductors. Even more, it would support the brand's efforts to develop its resurrected semiconductor footprint. This does not imply, however, that the corporation has no future ambitions to upgrade to more sophisticated CPUs. The company reportedly won't release such chips for the mobile application processor nodes until 2024.