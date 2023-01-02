OnePlus Smartphones Launched Since 2020 in India Can Support Jio, Airtel 5G

OnePlus has launched several 5G smartphones in India in the last two to three years. The company has said that all of its devices since 2020 can now support 5G in the country. Currently, Airtel and Jio are deploying 5G services. Reliance Jio's 5G SA, as well as Airtel's 5G NSA, is now available for customers in several cities of the nation. OnePlus devices, including the flagship smartphones as well as the Nord devices, can support 5G in India. OnePlus said that it has also tested the 5G of Vodafone Idea on its devices in New Delhi. Once Vi's 5G is available for users in India, the OnePlus devices will be able to support that as well.

Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, said, "We are thrilled to join hands with the leading telecom players of India to bring the transformational 5G technology to our India community. We are positive that our future-ready smartphones combined with superior 5G network capabilities offered by our telecom partners, would empower our users with seamless technology. And it would help them achieve a lot more through their daily lives."

Starting from the OnePlus 8 series, all the smartphones launched by the brand in India support 5G networks. OnePlus also has a sub-Rs 20,000 5G smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. According to Counterpoint Research, OnePlus led the 5G phone market in the affordable premium segment in Q3 2022. OnePlus device owners in India can successfully use 5G, regardless of it being 5G SA or 5G NSA.

OnePlus 11, a new 5G smartphone from the company, is in the books to launch soon. It will launch in China first on January 4, 2023, and then in India on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi, India. The India launch event would bring a lot of other new products from OnePlus to the market.