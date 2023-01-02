Samsung Galaxy F04 to Launch in India with 8GB of RAM for Less than Rs 8000

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Samsung will launch the Galaxy F04 in India with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. There will be a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 2MP secondary sensor and a 13MP primary sensor. For selfies, there's a 5MP sensor in the front. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is confirmed to power the device, and it is going to be bundled with 8GB of RAM as well.

Samsung is soon going to launch a new smartphone called Galaxy F04 in the Indian market. Samsung is a popular choice amongst Indian consumers when it comes to electronics such as smartphones and TVs. The Galaxy F04 would be a strong deal for consumers as it would be priced under Rs 8000 for its 8GB RAM variant. The device has already been teased for India, and in the teaser poster, Samsung mentioned that Galaxy F04 would come with 8GB of RAM at Rs 7xxx. The mystery around the figure is there, but it would most likely be priced at Rs 7999 or Rs 7499. Samsung Galaxy F04 will launch in India on Jan 4, 2022. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart online. Let's take a look at the specifications of the smartphone, which are already known at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specifications in India

Samsung will launch the Galaxy F04 in India with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. There will be a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 2MP secondary sensor and a 13MP primary sensor. For selfies, there's a 5MP sensor in the front. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is confirmed to power the device, and it is going to be bundled with 8GB of RAM as well. The device would also pack a 5000mAh battery. No charging details are confirmed yet. However, looking at the price of the smartphone, which is going to be under Rs 8000, we can expect it not to include fast charging.

The price will be official once the device launches. At this price, Samsung Galaxy F04 would be able to compete with the Chinese brands heavily in the super-affordable category. The Galaxy F04 would be a decent purchase (because of the price and specifications) for anyone looking to upgrade to a 4G phone for the first time from a 2G/3G phone.

