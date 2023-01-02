BSNL has Removed its Super Affordable Broadband Plans Offer from Jan 1

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has removed its super-affordable broadband offer for customers from January 1, 2023. BSNL Bharat Fibre is not offering its Rs 275 plans along with the Rs 775 plan anymore. There were two Rs 275 plans on offer from the state-run telco and a Rs 775 plan. The similarity between these three plans was that each came with a total validity of 75 days and offered customers a very affordable experience. All these plans were introduced during the time of Independence Day of 2022. BSNL had earlier removed the last date of expiry of these plan offers from its official website. Thus, it was assumed that the plans had been regularised by the company. However, BSNL has the right to bring new plans and discontinue old ones without any prior notice to the customers. In a very silent manner, BSNL has removed these three offers for the customers.

BSNL Rs 275 Plans

There were two Rs 275 plans offered by the company. Both these plans came with 3.3TB of data for the customers, along with unlimited voice calling benefits. One of the Rs 275 plans came with 30 Mbps of speed, while the other came with 60 Mbps of speed. Neither of the plans bundled OTT benefits for customers. Both had a validity of 75 days. What made these plans special was the fact that they were very affordable and were a good option for customers who wanted to try out BSNL's service without risking too much money.

BSNL Rs 775 Plan

This was another special plan offered by BSNL, as it came with 100 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of data. The Rs 775 plan also bundled OTT benefits for customers and had a total validity of 75 days. It also offered unlimited calling to customers.

Neither of these plans is available anymore for customers. But you can definitely count on BSNL to bring more such offers in the near future.