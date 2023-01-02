Tusass to Switch off 3G Connections in 2023

Tussas, Greenland's internet and telephony provider as well as a carrier of packages and letters, will discontinue its 3G services in 2023. This decision to switch off 3G comes when the world is upgrading to the latest technologies, such as 5G, and Tusass is also following a similar approach. Earlier in October 2022, Tusass announced the launch of its 5G services in a few cities in Greenland, the island Nation.

Tusass Switching off 3G Connections

This decision to switch off or say goodbye to outdated technologies (3G) is a part of the continuous improvement and upgradation of services by Tusass. Also, the spare parts related to older technologies are no longer produced or supported as the new technologies surpass the efficiency and quality of the old ones.

Closure of 3G Connections

This announcement by Tusass is to prepare customers for the upcoming changes. This closure of 3G connections may affect customers with cabins that once had sight of 3G masts, which may affect customers with devices that are 100% powered by 3G connections. The closure of 3G may also affect the fishermen in Greenland with 3G equipment.

Notice Period

For the sake of convenience, Tusass will notify customers at least three months before the fixed shutdown date. So this helps customers prepare or switch to advanced technologies accordingly. There is a mandatory three months notice from Tusass.

Tusass launches fastest internet (5G) subscriptions in Greenland

On November 01, 2022, Tusass introduced 5G subscriptions in Greenland. As a result, customers in Maniitsoq, Narsaq and Sisimiut can benefit from Tusass' new lightning-fast internet speeds with the new internet subscription with 80 Mbps in download and 20 Mbps in upload at a monthly price of DKK 1,099. These internet subscriptions are based on the 5G technology (NSA) deployed by Tusass in collaboration with Ericsson and Netgear.

Tusass partnership with Ericsson and Netgear

Unlike in other countries, fiber optic cables can't be buried in the ground due to the extreme difficulties considering the weather conditions and also not economically viable in Greenland. So, most of Greenland will therefore be a wireless 5G country, with no extended fiber optic cables to households. Hence, a special technological solution is placed in partnership with Ericsson and Netgear, where the Orbi routers with 5G and WiFi 6 technology will help ensure fast, reliable and secure internet access to customers in Greenland.

5G Cities in Greenland

Cities where 5G is currently available: Sisimiut, Maniitsoq and Narsaq

In the year 2023, ten other cities will also get lighting fast internet through 5G. These towns are Ilulissat, Nanortalik, Nuuk, Paamiut, Qaqortoq, Qasigiannguit, Qeqertarsuaq, Upernavik, Uummannaq and Aasiaat.

Customers can also visit the Tusass website or Store in one of these cities to get more information about the new turbo internet subscriptions.