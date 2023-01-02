GPay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Paytm Transaction Limit

Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and Paytm are the top platforms for users in India to make online payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. UPI opened gateways for Indians to get access to the facility of instant money transfer at no cost to other people. The best thing about UPI is that to transact money through it; users just need a smartphone, an internet connection and a bank account. Further, the transaction takes place in real time. Further, this is not a wallet-to-wallet transfer. Instead, it allows users to transfer the money directly to the bank account of the other user. But all of these platforms have a transaction limit that you can't cross. Let's take a look at that.

GPay Transaction Limit for Users in India

On the official support page, Google has mentioned that the user may reach a daily limit if the user tries to send Rs 1,00,000 in one day across all UPI apps. Also, the user may reach a limit if he/she tries to send money more than ten times in one day across all UPI apps. In addition, users can reach a limit if the money requested is more than Rs 2000 from someone. Note that sometimes it is also the banks that impose a limit of money that can be transacted through UPI. These limits are in place to protect users from fraud.

Amazon Pay Transaction Limit for Users in India

For transfer limits, Amazon Pay said that users can only transfer a max of Rs 5000 within 24 hours from the first successful transaction. UPI transaction limit is Rs 1,00,000. Amazon Pay says that this is the limit for a month. For merchant payments for full KYC customers, the max spend limit is Rs 30,000. Also, there are only five collect requests from Amazon Pay balance UPI ID to anyone per day.

PhonePe Transaction Limit for Users in India

PhonePe has kept the daily limit to Rs 1,00,000 for money transfers, and a person can initiate a maximum of 10 or 20 transactions per day from PhonePe UPI. If you are having issues with the payments, just try contacting the PhonePe customer support team.

Paytm Transaction Limit for Users

Paytm also has a similar limit to all of the above-mentioned UPI platforms. Users can send a maximum of Rs 1,00,000 in a day. Again, make note that the total transaction could also be halted by banks.