Google Voice to Detect Spam Calls for Users

These days, spam calls are all too common, and we can all probably remember a moment when we received one of them. The best course of action is to just ignore calls from unknown numbers, however this is not the most practical course of action, especially since legitimate calls may come from numbers that aren't saved in your contacts. Google has said that if it doesn't believe a call is legitimate, it will add a red "suspected spam caller" notice to Google Voice calls.

Everything About the New Google Feature

The company claims in a post on Thursday that it uses the same "sophisticated artificial intelligence" technique to spot spam as it does with its standard phone app for Android. If the spam label shows, you also have the choice of either clarifying that a call wasn't spam, which would remove the label for subsequent calls, or confirming that a call was spam, in which case any further calls will be sent directly to your voicemail.

For years, Google Voice has offered the option of automatically filtering calls identified as spam to voicemail and allowing you to screen calls before actually picking them up.

Here’s How To Turn Off the Filter Spam Feature

Go to settings > Security > Filter spam if you want the automatic spam labelling

The fact that Google is providing Voice customers more spam-fighting options is undoubtedly a good thing, but there are certain cutting-edge features that the company now provides on its Pixel phones that could be even more useful. Although it seems unlikely that the firm would add a flagship feature like that to a service that many people use for free, the ability to have Google Assistant filter the conversation while letting you chose its responses would be a tremendous help. The rollout of the spam alerts, which will be made available to everyone with a Google Voice account.