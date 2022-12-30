Samsung Might Bring New Galaxy Books Soon

Samsung is allegedly planning to reveal the next generation of Galaxy Book laptops along with the Galaxy S23 series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to be on the way, as the South Korean tech giant is anticipated to introduce its flagship smartphone lineup in February. Better hardware and features are anticipated for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book computers, although no specifics are currently known. Notably, the Galaxy Book 2 range of laptops made its debut in India at the beginning of the year.

Sam Mobile claims that at the rumored Galaxy Unpacked event in February, the new generation of Samsung Galaxy Books would be introduced with the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. At the event, Samsung is going to introduce a number of devices, including the Galaxy S22 FE. The upcoming Galaxy Book could be powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

The company is expected to host the event in San Francisco, USA. The event has been tipped to take place on February 1, with the Galaxy S23 series expected to headline Samsung's showcase. The launch slate for the Galaxy Unpacked event is still unknown. Samsung has also not revealed any details about its upcoming devices. Additionally, the S23 lineup could go on sale starting February 17.

The Galaxy S23 series from Samsung is also rumored to have improved cooling efficiency, display brightness, and battery life. The lineup is anticipated to launch with One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 lineup includes 5 models: the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2, and Galaxy Book 2 Business. The series runs on Intel's 12th Gen processors and comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and Galaxy Book 2 360 come with AMOLED screens and come in two color options: Silver and Graphite.

The Galaxy Book 2 lineup went on sale in India in April, starting at the price of Rs 99,990.