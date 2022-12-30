Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Available at Best Price on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is currently selling at a discounted price on Amazon. The toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 5G (8GB+128GB) is now available at Rs 39,900 which is very much lower than the original asking price of Rs 74,999. This deal is available only for the Olive colour variant. The other colour variants are available at different and higher prices.

Purchase Options

Customers are also getting no cost EMI options with pay-back periods of 6 Months, 9 Months and 12 Months, respectively. Along with that, Amazon also has offers on certain bank cards which give a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 300 on City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card, 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI and 5% Instant Discount up to Rs 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Supports All Major Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (8GB, 128GB) is available in three colour options: Olive, Lavendar and Graphite. This handset is unlocked for all carriers and is dual SIM. It is 5G ready with octa-core Exynos 2100 (5nm) Processor. It will run on Android 12 OS out of the box. The build of the phone is an iconic Contour Cut Design with 7.9 mm thickness and has Gorilla Glass Victus and is IP68 water resistant. The display is a 16.288cm (6.4-inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It has an Intelligent Eye Comfort Shield, a new 19.5:9 Screen Ratio with thinner bezel, 1080x2340 (FHD+) Resolution.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F14 India Launch Could Happen in the First Week of Jan 2023

The camera is a pro-grade camera with AI Single Take, Portrait Mode, Night Mode and 30X Space zoom. It supports Dual Recording: Film in both wide and selfie angles at the same time. The main camera is 12MP F1.8 (Dual Pixel AF & OIS) + 12MP UltraWide Camera (123° FOV) + 8MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optic Zoom, 30X Space Zoom, OIS) and a 32 MP F2.2 Front Camera.

The battery is of 4500mAh and supports fast charging.