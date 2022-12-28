Samsung Phones that Will Lose Support for WhatsApp Soon

WhatsApp, a major online texting application, is soon expected to stop support for several Samsung smartphones. This is because the company might end support for Android smartphones that are not running on Android 5 at least. Thus, the devices from the South Korean tech giant, which were launched almost a decade back, could lose support for WhatsApp. According to an IANS report, there are seven Samsung smartphones which were launched in 2011, 2012 and 2013 that could lose support for WhatsApp. These devices are - Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy S2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, and Galaxy Xcover 2.

For all these smartphones, the last update was Android 4.0. So if WhatsApp ends the support for all the devices that are not running Android 5 at least, then it would mean that these Samsung smartphones mentioned above would lose support for WhatsApp. The expected date for WhatsApp to stop working on these devices is January 1, 2023.

However, it is worth noting that it is not just Samsung but also smartphones from other brands that won't be able to run WhatsApp. WhatsApp is one of the most important and widely used tools for consumers across the globe. It allows users to communicate for several purposes, such as business and personal. The texting platform has been working on a number of new features for consumers to try out in the near future.

WhatsApp allows you to make international calls at virtually zero costs. You just need to pay for the internet, and you are all set to go. With WhatsApp, you also don't need to worry about the safety of chat data, and since you can back up all the data in the cloud, you can also access the chat on other devices. WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support for smartphones, something which many users have been looking forward to for several years.