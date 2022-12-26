Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Could Launch in Feb 2023: See Details

Samsung might soon bring the Galaxy S22 FE for the global market. The device is expected to pack a 4nm-based Exynos 2300 SoC. Note that there were complete doubts until now about whether Samsung would again invest resources into bringing a new Galaxy FE device for the S series. It is worth noting that the S20 FE and S21 FE both received a lot of love from the fans as they packed the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Previous rumours said that the South Korean tech giant had cancelled this smartphone in order to reallocate chip resources to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, a number of tipsters now assert that the Galaxy S22 FE may still be in development. After introducing the Galaxy S23 series in February, Samsung may be preparing to introduce this smartphone. Furthermore, a Samsung ISOCEL HM6 108-megapixel primary camera is anticipated for this smartphone.

This smartphone has not yet received formal confirmation from Samsung. The Galaxy S22 FE, according to tipper RGcloudS, may instead be released following the initial Galaxy Unpacked presentation. This smartphone could be unveiled by the South Korean tech giant alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The Galaxy S22 FE, according to RGcloudS, will take the position of the Galaxy A74. The rumoured Fan Edition phone is also expected to cost the same as the Galaxy A73, which had a launch price of Rs 41,999 in India. In the third quarter of 2023, Samsung might host the second Galaxy Unpacked event.

A 4nm Exynos 2300 SoC is anticipated to power the Galaxy S22 FE. Additionally, a Samsung ISOCEL HM6 108-megapixel sensor might be included. The Exynos 2300 chip, according to manufacturer OreXda (via Gadgets360), is a prototype and may not be included in the finished product. Instead, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 SoC are predicted to power this device.