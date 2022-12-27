Airtel has Way More Affordable 1 Month Validity Plan than Jio

Bharti Airtel has a way more affordable prepaid plan option for consumers in India when one-month validity is concerned. The telcos offer different kinds of validities. There are plans with 14 days, 28 days, 24 days, 30 days, and 31 days validity. However, there are also plans offered by the Indian telcos which come with 1 month's validity. Note that the one-month validity plan is different from 30 days or 31 days plan. For example, a one-month plan, when recharged on Jan 15, would expire on the same day next month, which is Feb 15. However, in a 31 or 30 days plan, it would be a total of 31 days or 30 days from Jan 15. Today, we are looking at a super affordable 1-month validity plan from Airtel. Jio doesn't offer its users a one-month validity plan like this.

It is worth recalling that the telcos had introduced 30 days and one-month plans after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had instructed them to do so.

Airtel Rs 111 Plan

This is one of the most affordable validity prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel. It comes with 200MB of data, Rs 99 worth of talktime and one month of validity. The calling charges associated with this plan are 2.5 paise per second. You can also send SMS through this pack. The SMS tariff is Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS. Post the consumption of data benefits; you will be charged 50 paise per MB.

Reliance Jio Most Affordable One-Month Plan

Reliance Jio's one-month validity prepaid plan for mobile consumers comes for Rs 259. This plan offers more benefits than what Airtel users get with the Rs 111 plan. But it is also way more expensive. With the Rs 259 prepaid plan of Reliance Jio, consumers get 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day. In addition, users get a subscription to all the Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.