Tata Play Adds Lionsgate Play to Tata Play Binge: See all Apps You will Get

Tata Play, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers, onboarded Lionsgate Play on the Tata Play Binge service. For the unaware, Tata Play Binge service is an OTT aggregation platform. Consumers who have a subscription to the Tata Play Binge can watch OTT content from several applications/platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot and more. Lionsgate Play is the latest platform added by Tata Play to the Binge service. This is the 19th app that the company added to the platform. With Lionsgate Play, users will get access to some of the exclusive titles such as John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, Angel has Fallen, Gaslit, Knives Out and more.

Let's take a look at all the platforms that you will get with the Tata Play Binge here.

Tata Play Binge all OTT Platforms

Tata Play Binge now has 19 OTT platforms under a single subscription for consumers. These 19 platforms are - ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, ReelDrama, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Hoichoi, NammaFlix, Planet Marathi, SunNXT, Chaupal, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Voot Kids, ShemarooMe, EPIC ON, Curiosity Stream, Lionsgate Play and DocuBay.

Tata Play also offers Netflix bundled plans to consumers. But these are DTH channel packs, and you would have to pay much more than what you have to pay for Tata Play Binge. Currently, the monthly subscription of Tata Play Binge brings access to all the above-mentioned platforms for just Rs 299.

You will get access to content from all the platforms under a single login, and the user interface of the platform is also very simple for anyone to navigate to their favourite content. Note that the Amazon Prime Video subscription is only available for free for a limited period, and after that, users will have to purchase the subscription of the platform separately from the Binge subscription to access its content.