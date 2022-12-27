Poor Quality Telecom Services Pushes DoT to Arrange a Meet with Indian Telcos

The Indian government recently asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to oversee the Quality of Services (QoS) in the telecom sector. Issues such as call drops have become a major problem for consumers. The dipping QoS has pushed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to arrange a meeting with the Indian telcos. The meet is scheduled for December 28, 2022, and will be overseen by the telecom secretary, K Rajaraman. The development has been reported by ET Telecom, which said that the meeting could also be pushed ahead to January 2023 if the timings don't sit well.

As mobile operators are now shifting to 5G, the complaints about call drops and call failures have increased. The telecom department has been talking about the issue internally. After an internal meeting on December 23, the telecom department decided that it would be the right move to meet with the telcos to discuss the issue.

It is worth noting that the QoS parameters are already in place, and every telco's services are analysed. The telecom regulatory keeps track of all the data that's around the telecom sites. This doesn't include the data of cloud servers and more, though. As per the report, the telcos believe that this is just a temporary issue and will be resolved in a month. It is happening right now because smartphones are not synchronised or well-optimised with the 5G networks.

Most of the 5G smartphones in India now have the OTA (over-the-air) update rolling out for them to support Jio and Airtel's 5G networks. Jio is deploying 5G standalone, and Airtel is deploying 5G non-standalone. But QoS from the side of the telcos must improve fast. Consumers are already worried about the rising cost of using mobile services, and at a time like that, if the services are degrading in quality, it would hurt their sentiments deeply.