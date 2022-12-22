Indian Telcos Need to Improve Service Quality, Call Drops are on the Rise

The Indian telecom operators need to do something about the call drops that are on the rise, especially in the areas where the shift is happening from 4G to 5G. The government has asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to look into the matter and see how it can be resolved. The current scenario is not ideal, as the rising call drops mean a bad experience for customers. According to an ET report, a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official aware of the developments said that they have written to TRAI to see how the problem of rising call drops and declining QoS can be resolved.

Is this is Temporary Problem for Customers?

The report mentions that industry executives say it is a temporary phenomenon. The services are expected to become better once smartphones with 5G support are synchronised with the next-gen networks. Airtel and Jio are the ones that are rolling out 5G right now. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has taken the backseat as it doesn't have sufficient funds to roll out 5G at the moment.

The telcos are soon going to raise tariffs as well. At that point, the least that a customer would expect is better QoS. If you are paying more, then you definitely expect more. The telcos will have to pull their weight and come up with a solution soon for improving QoS for both 4G and 5G customers. While 5G is still at a very initial stage, 4G customers want to see improvements fast, as they have been waiting for several years.

BSNL is also going to launch 4G in 2023. That should help with offloading the networks of the private telcos. The telcos are also investing in the infrastructure and expanding the fiber to more parts of the country to ensure that better services can be delivered.