All Airtel 5G Plus Cities Mentioned Here

Bharti Airtel has launched 5G in 19 cities in India so far. The latest city that was added to the list of Airtel's 5G cities was Pune, Maharashtra. The telco is deploying 5G non-standalone (NSA) rapidly and has branded its 5G services as 5G Plus. Airtel has ambitions to cover the entire country with its 5G networks by March 2024. The way things are going right now, it might be possible as well. Airtel recently also announced that Hyderabadis can now enjoy 5G at more locations of the city, such as Railways, bus stands and metros. The great thing about Airtel's 5G is that it connects with most of the 5G devices in the Indian smartphone ecosystem right now. Let's take a look at all the cities where Airtel's 5G is present right now.

Airtel 5G Total Cities in India Right Now

These are all the 19 cities where Airtel's 5G is present right now: Patna, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Gurugram, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Imphal, Shimla, Visakhapatnam or Vizag, Lucknow, and Panipat.

Consumers in all these cities can now use Airtel's 5G if they are under the 5G network coverage of the telco. There are no 5G tariffs right now. Airtel users with active 4G prepaid plans and 5G-enabled smartphones can use 5G services. Airtel has said that its 5G is almost 20 to 30 times faster than the current 4G. This means that you can expect several hundred Mbps download speeds.

5G services consume data at a faster rate. Thus, avoid doing speed tests now and again because it would eat up a lot of your data. The telco could add more cities before the end of this year. Airtel has said that it would shift to 5G SA once the tech ecosystem evolves and there are more 5G SA-supportive devices in the market.