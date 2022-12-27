Xiaomi India Partners with Reliance Jio to Enable its Users to Experience True 5G

Xiaomi India has just announced its partnership with Reliance Jio. Both the companies have millions of users in India. Xiaomi has several devices which support 5G from Jio. With this announcement, Xiaomi has said that its 5G phone users will be able to experience Jio's True 5G seamlessly on their devices. For the unaware, Jio is deploying 5G SA or standalone, which requires a special OTA (over the air) update from the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to work on the device.

Xiaomi India has said that the models which support 5G SA have received the update for enabling users to experience Jio's 5G services. Let's take a look at the names of the devices from Xiaomi which would be able to support Jio's 5G SA.

Smartphones from Xiaomi and Redmi that Support Jio 5G or 5G SA

Several devices from Xiaomi and Redmi are included in the list of smartphones which now support Jio's 5G networks. These are the devices in the list - Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

If you have either of these devices, you will be able to use the 5G SA services of Reliance Jio.

Jio has already rolled out 5G beta services in many cities of the nation. The telco will do a commercial launch once it has covered most part of India with 5G networks.

Xiaomi India and Reliance Jio have collaborated before for the testing and demonstration of 5G SA on Xiaomi devices. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 5G series in India is also expected to be able to support 5G of Reliance Jio.