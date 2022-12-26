Jio Launches 5G in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom player in India, has launched 5G Services in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The last 5G launch announcement of Jio was just a few days back in the State of Kerala. Jio announced its 5G and 5G Powered Wi-Fi services in Kochi City and Guruvayur Temple premises. Jio's 5G and 5G Powered Wi-Fi has been launched in Andhra Pradesh today.

Jio Launches 5G in Andhra Pradesh

Jio starts its 5G services in Andhra Pradesh by first launching in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur. At an event organised in Vijayawada, the Honourable Minister for Industries & Commerce, Infrastructure & Investment, Information Technology, Govt. Of AP, Shri. Gudivada Amarnath and The Honourable Chief Secretary, Govt. Of AP, Shri. Dr K. S. Jawahar Reddy, IAS, launched Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services today.

Apart from Jio's existing investment of Rs 26,000 crore, additionally, Jio has invested over Rs 6,500 crore in deploying the 5G network in Andhra Pradesh. By December 2023, Jio 5G services will be available in every town, taluka, mandalam and village of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Explained: Differences Between 5G NSA and SA

Commenting on the 5G launch occasion, Jio Spokesperson said: "We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Andhra Pradesh. Jio True 5G network will expand across the length and breadth of the State within a short period of time.

Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G benefits to every Indian, so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of our great country.

We are grateful to Honourable Chief Minister Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu and Government of Andhra Pradesh for extending their support in digitizing Andhra Pradesh and taking it forward."

Jio Welcome Offer

Starting December 26, 2022, Jio users in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer. Invited users can experience Unlimited 5G services with around 1 Gbps speeds.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Supports All Major Smartphones: Check Details

Jio 5G Services

With this launch in Andhra Pradesh, now Jio 5G Services are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara - Rajasthan, Chennai - Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru - Karnataka, Hyderabad, Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Delhi NCR, Gurugram, Faridabad - Haryana, Noida, Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh, Pune - Maharashtra, Gujarat - All District Headquarters, Ujjain - Madhya Pradesh and Kochi - Kerala.