Redmi Note 12 5G Chipset Confirmed: Check Specs and Launch Date

Xiaomi has confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Speed Edition is going to feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera and will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. Amazon teased the Redmi Note 12 5G's arrival in India via a special landing page on its website. It has been verified that a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC will power the device's Indian version. The chipset utilises a 6nm process technology and has eight cores. The chipset for the variant launched in China is the same under the hood.

It has been confirmed that India will get the Redmi Note 12 5G on January 5. A dedicated microsite on Amazon has begun teasing the features of the new Redmi Note 12 series smartphone ahead of launch. The smartphone, along with the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, was introduced in China in October.

Redmi Note 12 5G and The Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications

According to a listing, Redmi Note 12 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a centred hole punch cutout. The display would support 120Hz refresh rate. It is also hinted that it will include a triple-rear camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the rear. It will come with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 33W fast charging with a battery capacity of 5000mAh.

Launch Date

Redmi Note 12 5G is confirmed to make its India debut on January 5. The smartphone's price in India, however, is currently unknown. The Indian version is probably going to share most of the Chinese version's specifications.

On a Chinese microblogging site, the company also posted a poster that showed the smartphone's rear camera module and design. According to the poster, it will sport a triple back camera system with a 108-megapixel primary camera