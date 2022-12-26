Top Tamil Web Series to Watch on OTT at the End of the Year in 2022

Without a doubt, Tamil movies feature some of the best scripts ever written. When COVID-19 arrived, and the global audience switched to OTT platforms, this story-focused sector also entered the web series arena. The creators didn't go backward; instead, they created more intriguing stories as web series. Today, there is a sizable following for Tamil films and web shows, and 2022 has been no exception. Here are a select few Tamil web series that have been released on OTT platforms in 2022 that you absolutely must see before the year is up.

Suzhal

A criminal probe in a tiny Indian town poses a threat to the stability of the community. The plot follows how the local Angalamman festival coincides with a kidnapping and how the community rallies to find the victim. This popular Tamil web series, which is being directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R Parthiban, and others in significant parts.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Paper Rocket

The Tamil web series tells the story of six strangers who are on a road trip across Tamil Nadu to resolve their personal issues. Each of them hopes to accomplish a huge wish during this tour. Check to watch the show to see whether they can accomplish it. Vishwa Dev, Avika Gaur, and Praneeth Patnaik play major parts in the cast of the program.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Anantham

This Tamil web series was written and directed by V Priya and stars Sampath Raj, John Vijay, Arjunan, and other notable actors in supporting roles. The drama series centers on a house called Anantham, which has housed numerous families and has been the scene of numerous events in life. The narrative centers on Ananth, who, after his parents left, returned to Anantham and discovered the numerous tales.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Vilangu

A police officer named Paridhi is tasked with looking into a strange homicide. He works to resolve complicated instances while also addressing his personal issues. This true-crime drama series is directed by Prashanth Pandiraj and stars Vimal, Bala Saravanan, Reshma Pasupuleti, and others in the key parts.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadha

Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadha, which is directed by Balaji Mohan, is an anthology series you must not miss! Arjun Das, Sananth, Lijomol Jose, and more leading actors may be found in the cast of this web series. This web series' plot revolves around five distinct tales: Nizhal Tharum Idham, The Mask, The Loners, and Mouname Paarvayai.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video