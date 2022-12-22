OnePlus 11 TENAA Listing Shows Battery Details and More

The OnePlus 11 will launch in India on February 7, 2023, according to the company. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and a number of additional products will be released at the same time as the device. The smartphone is expected to be a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the OnePlus 11 has recently been spotted on the website of the Chinese TENAA certification body, revealing all of its details and virtually eliminating any chance for speculation. Let's look at the specifications and other information for the smartphone.

OnePlus 11 5G: Specifications and Features

A 6.7-inch AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display might be found on the OnePlus 11 5G. The listing suggests that the smartphone's chipset might be an undisclosed octa-core model. At the same time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC has already been acknowledged by OnePlus as a potential power source for the gadget.

A 2,435mAh dual-cell battery with support for 100W rapid charging may be used to power the OnePlus 11. If we include the two independent batteries, we can anticipate the device to have a 5000mAh battery unit. The smartphone might also have a USB Type-C charging connector, a fingerprint sensor for authentication, and a face unlock function. The OnePlus 11 may weigh 205 grammes and have dimensions of 163.174.18.53mm. Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space might be available on the smartphone.

When it comes to the camera layout, the OnePlus 11 may sport a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary sensor, and a 32MP sensor. The listing specifies that the product has a gravity sensor, a distance sensor, and a light sensor. In order to take selfies and make video calls, the smartphone has a 32MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus 11 5G: Availability

During the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7, the OnePlus 11 5G is scheduled to launch in India. It will be presented with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 during the event. The availability dates of the product are not known yet.