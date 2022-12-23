BSNL Prepaid Plan with Close to 400 Days of Validity and 790GB Data: Check Out

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a plethora of options for consumers to choose from. BSNL consumers could really find themselves overwhelmed when it comes to choosing the right plan for themselves. However, if you are looking for a plan that comes with long-term validity and offers plenty of data, we have one for you that you can look upon. The plan that we are talking about comes with a validity of close to 400 days. In addition, the plan bundles over 730GB of data. Take a look at the plan below.

BSNL Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 2399 plan from BSNL comes with a total validity of 395 days. This is not a new plan from the operator, but it might be overlooked by many as there are a ton of other plans users can choose from. So instead of 1 year or 12 months, this plan carries a validity of 13 months. This is a kind of plan that none of the private telecom operators in India offers to their customers.

The Rs 2399 plan from BSNL comes with 2GB of daily data for 395 days, hence, a total of 730GB. However, after consuming the first 2GB of data on a given day, the internet speed for you would be cut down to 40 Kbps. But this is not all that you get with the plan from BSNL. The state-run telco also offers free PRBT service for 30 days, Eros Now Entertainment services for 30 days, and Lokdhun for 30 days. Yes, of course, there's truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included as well.

The daily cost of this plan comes down to Rs 6.07, which is pretty affordable. If you go for year-long 2GB daily data prepaid plans from private telecom companies in India, you will have to pay much more than this. Let us know in the comments what you feel about this plan.