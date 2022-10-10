OnePlus 10T 5G Long-Term Review: Nostalgic and Powerful but Without Alert Slider

OnePlus 10T 5G has been in the market for some time now. It is also available under the festive offer for customers that OnePlus has announced. OnePlus 10T 5G is a slightly trimmed-down version of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. But the chip that it runs on is better than what you would find in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. I have been using the OnePlus 10T 5G for some time now. I can't deny that I am thoroughly impressed with this smartphone. OnePlus always manages to do a good job with the 'T' branded smartphones (exception - The OnePlus 8T, which wasn't too impressive.) Anyway, I won't take a lot of your time. Let's see how the device is.

OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Body and Design

When OnePlus initially shared that the OnePlus 10T 5G would look something like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from the back, I was disheartened. I was really looking for something new from OnePlus, but when I finally got the device in my hands, my dissatisfaction shaped into a surprise. The OnePlus 10T 5G I have for review is the Jade Green variant.

It has a glass back, and to be honest, the Jade Green doesn't look like a lot of green. In low light, it would appear as if you have a silver glossy finish device in your hands. It has pretty thin bezels and a chin. If you are using it in the dark mode, you wouldn't even notice the sides. The back looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (review), and in the front, you get a traditional-looking phone with a punch-hole cutout at the top centre housing the selfie camera.

OnePlus 10T 5G is also available in Moonstone Black; you can check out the website of OnePlus to get an idea about how it looks. OnePlus 10T 5G has the power button on the right and the volume rockers on the left. The Type-C port for fast charging and data transfer is at the bottom. It also has dual-stereo speakers.

The device has shades of premium, but for some reason, I don't think it is the most premium-looking gadget on the market. Yes, in terms of standing out, it does look different than most phones from the back, but it doesn't really have the appeal of a premium-looking phone. However, this doesn't mean its performance isn't premium.

OnePlus 10T 5G weighs 203.5 grams, which for me, is heavy. I think any smartphone needs to be well below 190 grams to fit in the light category. But that shouldn't be an issue for most. Let me tell you a little about the display of this smartphone.

RATING: Body and Design - 8/10

OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Display and Audio

OnePlus 10T 5G has an excellent display. The device has a flat-edged 6.7-inch FHD+ (2412x1080 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. There's Corning Gorilla Glass on top, and the display further supports sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth and HDR10+. It can support a maximum brightness of 950nits, which is not bad but not a flagship like excellent either.

Regardless, using the OnePlus 10T 5G was fun. It was because the display is so smooth and responsive. There's no lag at all. Everything's so well optimised, and it feels like OnePlus is finally coming back to its own. The colours are good, not too accurate, but good on the screen. If you are an average user, you would never find anything off about the display.

Coupled with the excellent sound system that the OnePlus 10T 5G has, you will get a great experience in watching any sort of content on this device. It has pretty loud speakers, and I have played songs from Spotify many times without earphones because the dual-speaker system in the OnePlus 10T 5G is just so good. Even when using apps such as Netflix, I got a great visual and sound experience. If you like entertainment on your smartphone, this is the device for you in the premium-mid range segment.

RATING: Display and Audio - 8.5/10

OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Performance, Battery, Gaming and 5G Connectivity

OnePlus 10T 5G is excellent when it comes to performance. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. In the cooling department, the smartphone has shown significant improvement. Compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the OnePlus 10T 5G was so better at handling the heat.

During the launch event of the smartphone, OnePlus said that it used the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System in the OnePlus 10T 5G. It has a pretty big heat dissipation system owing to the overheating problems that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 had created on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

OnePlus has designed the smartphone by keeping in mind the multi-tasking needs of the users. If you are a multi-tasker, then you can go for the 12GB RAM or 16GB RAM variant. I tried multi-tasking with the OnePlus 10T 5G (I have the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage), and the results were superb. I don't know who would require the 16GB RAM variant, but it is certainly not me.

Even if I am gaming heavily and need to run big apps in the background, I believe 12GB RAM is sufficient. What's worth noting here is that you can also extend the RAM virtually by up to 19GB if you have the 12GB RAM variant. But for this, you need that much internal memory storage empty as well.

The OnePlus 10T 5G packs a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. You can take a guess about how satisfied I am with the charging experience. Now, even if the battery starts draining fast, I won't be as dissatisfied because I would have a 150W charging brick to instantly get the power back to the device. It is honestly crazy to think how fast 150W is. I still see people super happy with 65W fast charging. With 150W charging support, OnePlus has added some extra value for the users.

In the gaming department, the OnePlus 10T 5G is again excellent. The combination of high RAM, a great cooling system and super-fast charging would enable you to do gaming as much as you want on your device without any troubles. Even if you are someone who engages in games such as PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile and more, you can get a fantastic experience. The best thing is that you get the charging brick inside the box, so thank you, OnePlus, for continuing to do so! Its in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock are pretty fast, which is a standard with OnePlus phones. OnePlus has never messed up with the biometrics and face unlock system.

OnePlus 10T 5G supports the following 5G bands - SA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78; NSA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n40/n41/n77/n78). This means that it would be able to support both the 5G networks of Reliance Jio (SA) and Bharti Airtel (NSA), which is good. How fast speeds the device would be able to deliver depends on several factors, and it would only be possible to comment on that once 5G is experienced on it.

The device will boot in Android OS 12 (OxygenOS 12.1) out of the box. It is pretty smooth and offers a stock Android experience.

RATING: Performance, Batter, Gaming and 5G - 9/10

OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Camera

OnePlus 10T 5G has a great camera for the price segment it is in. You can get some great pictures and videos. The consistency lacks a little, but overall, if you take multiple shots, you will get some great captures. The OnePlus 10T 5G has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. You don't get the Hasselblad camera system on this, but frankly, you wouldn't really miss it.

The camera system of the OnePlus 10T is capable of recording videos through the rear camera at resolutions of up to 4K 60fps. You can even get slow-motion videos at [email protected] For videos, there's EIS support to keep them steady. You can leverage multiple camera modes such as Nightscape (for low light conditions), Ultra HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode and more to take great shots. At the front, you get a 16MP sensor with EIS support. It is also pretty good and can record videos at 1080p.

Take a look at the camera samples below.

RATING: Camera - 8.5/10

OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Conclusion, Overall Rating and Price

OnePlus 10T 5G is a great device overall. It is powerful and, most of all, consistent in almost every area. The only thing I miss on this smartphone is the alert slider. OnePlus had to remove the alert slider to make space for other things, especially the new thermal system. But that said, this is a device that doesn't stand out for me. It is a decent phone, no doubt, but is it something special that other brands can't beat in the same price range? Not really!

But if you were thinking of getting this device, well, now would be a really good time. This is because the brand is offering a Rs 5,000 discount on the base variant with 8GB+128GB. So, instead of Rs 49,999, the device would only cost Rs 44,999. The Rs 5000 discount is for users who make the purchase through an Axis Bank credit card.

You can use this smartphone for gaming, clicking pictures and capturing videos, and multi-tasking with several Google apps. It is definitely a device you can use for the next three to four years comfortably.