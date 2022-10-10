Airtel vs Jio: Rs 999 Postpaid Plans Compared

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are two of the top telecom operators in the nation. While Jio is a prominent player in the prepaid space, it is not the same case in the postpaid segment. Airtel and Vodafone Idea lead in the postpaid area, while Jio lags severely. The reason is definitely not the plans offered by the telcos. This is because the benefits offered by Jio's postpaid plans are pretty decent. Postpaid users are usually more loyal than prepaid customers. Let's take a look at one of the prominent postpaid plans that both Airtel and Jio offer to their customers. We will be comparing the Rs 999 plans from Airtel and Jio to determine which one is the better option.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 999 postpaid plan comes with a monthly billing cycle and offers 200GB of total data. Post the 200GB limit; customers will have to pay Rs 10 for each GB of data they consume. There's a data rollover facility of up to 500GB, which is pretty good. This is not a plan meant for individuals. With the Rs 999 plan, Jio also offers additional connections. Jio has mentioned that it will offer 3 SIM cards with this plan that could be given to family and friends. Users, of course, get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. In the additional benefits, customers get a Netflix Mobile subscription, Amazon Prime Video, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Rs 99 is applicable for JioPrime subscription if you are a new user.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 999 postpaid plan with the 3 additional SIM cards as well. With this plan of Airtel, users get 100GB of data (plus 30GB for each add-on connection) with rollover of up to 200GB. Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and Airtel Thanks benefits are included with this plan. Airtel Thanks benefits include a free Amazon Prime membership for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, Handset Protection and Wynk Premium.

Verdict

In terms of data benefits, the plan from Jio is way ahead. If you need Netflix, again, Jio is the option to go with. Regardless of offering such good benefits, Jio's postpaid business is nothing compared to what Airtel has. At the end of the day, postpaid customers prefer convenience and a great experience. They are not worried about the benefits to the most extent. Also, as mentioned, postpaid consumers are mostly more loyal. Thus, it would be interesting to follow how Jio would compete with Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the postpaid space in the coming years.