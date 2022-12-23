List of Cities with Airtel 5G Plus Services: Check

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has launched 5G in 18 cities in India. The latest launch took place in Vizag or Visakhapatnam. In the last few days, Airtel has launched 5G in five different cities of the nation. The telco is actually moving pretty rapidly with its 5G plans, and it won't be long before we are able to see Airtel's 5G Plus services in all parts of the country. As of now, Airtel's 5G services are available in 18 different cities and several states and regions of India. Let's take a look at the names of these cities.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Cities

Airtel 5G Plus services are available in the following 18 cities in India - Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Patna, Guwahati, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Varanasi, Gurugram, Siliguri and Panipat. In all of these cities, Airtel has deployed 5G NSA (non-standalone) networks. Now, let's see if how you can use Airtel's 5G if you are in one of these cities.

Airtel 5G: How to Use

If you are in any one of the cities mentioned above, you can potentially experience 5G if you have a 4G prepaid plan, 4G SIM, and a 5G-enabled smartphone which supports Airtel's 5G. Also, none of the cities mentioned has been completely covered with 5G. So it would depend on which part of the city you are in as many areas have been covered with 5G while in many, the work is still going on.

Airtel is offering 5G Plus network services at no additional cost to 4G users. But the data consumed would be from the FUP (fair-usage-policy) limit of the 4G plan. Note that 5G consumes data at a faster rate than 4G networks. Thus, if you are under the 5G coverage of Airtel and are continuously using 5G, you would have to recharge with more data packs than before to get a seamless service.