Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Visakhapatnam

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom player in India, on Thursday announced that it has launched 5G Plus services in Visakhapatnam or Vizag. This is the 18th city for the telco to reach with 5G Plus. In the last three days, Airtel has launched 5G Plus in multiple cities and states. The telco is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) and seems to be on track with what it said about covering the entire nation with 5G networks by March 2024. However, not the entire city has been covered with 5G yet. There are a few areas where Airtel users can latch on to the 5G network.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Visakhapatnam

Airtel has said that in Visakhapatnam, its 5G Plus is available in the following areas: Dwarkanagar, Beach Road, Dhaba gardens, Maddilapalem, Waltair Uplands, Purna Market, Gajuwaka JN, MVP Colony, Ramnagar, Railway station road, Tenneti nagar and few other select locations. The telco is working to expand it to other parts of the city in the near future.

Airtel's 5G Plus will be free for the 4G consumers in Visakhapatnam. The telco has said that all a customer would require to latch on to its 5G Plus network is a 5G smartphone which is 5G-enabled along with a 4G SIM with an active 4G prepaid plan. If the user is under the 5G coverage area of Airtel with all these conditions met, he/she will be able to enjoy 5G Plus at no additional cost.

The Airtel Thanks app can help customers identify whether they are living in a 5G Plus covered city or not. In addition, the app can also help the user identify whether he/she owns a 5G device that is capable to latch to Airtel's 5G Plus network.

Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Vizag. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel's 5G Plus is now available in 18 cities of the country and is soon going to reach more cities.