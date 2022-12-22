This Indian Broadband Company is Offering 40 Mbps Plan with OTT Benefits

Alliance Broadband, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers (ISPs) in India, is now offering a 40 Mbps broadband plan to consumers with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. It is very rare to see that a company would bundle OTT benefits for users with such a low-speed broadband plan. JioFiber also does this with the postpaid fiber broadband plans; however, the key differentiation here would be the price of the broadband plan from Alliance (as it is more affordable). Without wasting any time, let's take a look at the broadband plan from Alliance that we are talking about here.

Alliance Broadband Launcher Plan for the Rest of India

The Alliance Broadband plan we are talking about is named 'Launcher'. This plan comes with 40 Mbps of speed and is priced at Rs 425. You will have to pay more when the final bill comes, as taxes are not included in the price here. So overall, your final price would come at approximately Rs 501, which still makes it a decent offer as Airtel also offers its 40 Mbps plan for Rs 499 + taxes and doesn't bundle any OTT benefits. The OTT benefits that you get with this plan are LIVE TV and Hungama.

This plan is available for customers outside Kolkata, which the company terms as the Rest of India. Alliance Broadband has different offers for customers living inside Kolkata and customers outside Kolkata. The plan that we have mentioned here is the most affordable option from the company.

Alliance Broadband has said that this offer will stay for users between October 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. From 2023, the tariffs are subject to change. So if you want a super affordable broadband connection with OTT benefits, you have a chance to get it from Alliance Broadband if it is available in your city. You can reach out to the company via the customer care team.