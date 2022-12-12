Alliance Broadband Offering 9 Months of Free Service in Kolkata

Alliance Broadband, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP), is a well-known broadband player in Kolkata and the West Bengal area. The company has expanded services into other states or circles of India. Today, we are going to talk about an offer from the company that is giving customers tremendous value. If you need a high-speed broadband connection, but at a very reasonable cost, then you must look at this offer. Note that the offer we are talking about right now is just available in the Kolkata region, but very soon, we will also bring details of similar offers for the rest of India.

Alliance Broadband Offering Several Months of Free Service on Purchase of Long-Term Plans

Alliance Broadband is now offering customers several months of free serivce on the purchase of long-term plans under the Utsav offer. There are three Utsav offers for customers living in Kolkata. These three offers are - Utsav 175, Utsav 250 and Utsav 400. Let's take a look at these offers.

The Utsav 175 offer will give you seven months of free service if you pay for six. The data offered is unlimited. The Utsav 175 offer comes with 175 Mbps speed and costs Rs 1150 for each month. This means that customers would have to pay Rs 1150 x 6 = 6900 to get seven months of additional service for free. In total, with this offer, the customer would pay Rs 6900 but get 13 months of service with 175 Mbps speed.

Then there is the Utsav 250. This plan ships with unlimited data and 250 Mbps speed. Its monthly cost is Rs 1500. With this plan, the offer is that if you pay for 6 months (6 x Rs 1500 = 9000), then you get eight months of additional service for free. So for Rs 9000, the customer would effectively get service for 14 months and 250 Mbps speed.

Lastly, there's the Utsav 400 offer, under which customer would get 9 months of service for free if he/she pays for six. The monthly cost is Rs 2600, so the total cost of the offer would be Rs 15,600 (6 x Rs 2600). This plan comes with 400 Mbps of speed. So with this plan, the customer would effectively get 400 Mbps of speed plan for 15 months for Rs 15,600. Note that neither of these plans include OTT (over-the-top) benefits for the customers.