Airtel-owned music platform Wynk Music has announced that Wynk Rewind for 2022 is live now. Wynk Rewind is just like Spotify Wrapped. With Wynk Rewind, the music platform aims to deliver a more personalised experience to its users. Under the Wynk Rewind, users will be able to see their top songs, top artists, playlists and more that they heard during the year. Along with the Wynk Rewind, Wynk Music also released the top lists for India and across the states highlighting top songs, playlists as well as most streamed artists on the platform.

Wynk has enabled users to share their Wynk Rewind curated playlist with their friends and family on social media platforms. Anyone who has streamed at least 20 songs in 2022 through the platform of Wynk Music will get his/her own personalised list.

Adarsh Nair, Airtel Digital, CEO, said, "We are delighted to introduce Wynk Rewind to our customers. As one of India’s leading music streaming platforms we have had a ring side view of what India is listening to. With Rewind, we have captured the mood of the listeners at various time in the year and brought user insights together to encourage transparency for the artists who now know, where their songs were played and the journey of their top songs. Wynk is committed to leverage technology to enable independent and regional music artists across languages to showcase their music to India and the World."

According to Wynk Music, the top 3 songs for the year were Kesariya from Brahmastra, Arabic Kuthu (Tamil) and Pasoori (Punjabi).