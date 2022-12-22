Vi Gets Global SOC2 Type 1 Certification for Managed Security Services

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has just announced that it has bagged the System and Organizational Controls 2 (SOC2) certificate of compliance, approved by AICPA and audited by the CPA of VISTA InfoSec. This announcement further endorses the point that services offered by Vi are completely secure and compliant. SOC2 is an auditing standard that reports the efficacy of internal controls based on the SOC2 Trust Service Criteria parameters such as Security, Privacy, Availability, Confidentiality, and Processing Integrity of Information System (IT) function.

Vi said that the audit conducted by the CPA of VISTA InfoSec included the review of the DDOS services, network sites, data centers, and their environment in terms of security, safety, carbon footprint etc.

Mathan K Babu, CTSO, Vodafone Idea Limited said, "The magnitude and the number of recurring cyber-attacks have sensitized the need and adoption of cyber security. Undertaking the SOC2 audit was a strategic decision to validate that our internal controls are well aligned with best security practices and ensures delivery of the highest quality standard services to clients."

Vodafone Idea Limited has a B2B arm called Vi Business, through which the telco provides services to enterprises, helping them get started with their digital journey and grow their business. Vi Business had also recently launched 'Vi Secure', a comprehensive cyber security portfolio for enterprises which is tailored to protect them against multiple threats arising from endpoints, cloud, and network.

Vi offers several security tech solutions/services to enterprises in partnership with leading companies globally. You can reach out to Vodafone Idea Business or Vodafone Idea if you want to get started with the digital journey for your enterprise.