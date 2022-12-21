Airtel seems to be on quite a roll here. The telco has made back-to-back announcements of the 5G launch on Wednesday. The first announcement was for the launch of 5G in Imphal; now, it has also been announced for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, two prominent cities in Gujarat. Airtel users in both cities would be able to get access to 5G networks on their devices at no extra cost. Airtel has said that its 5G is 20 to 30 times faster than 4G networks. With the launch in these two cities, Airtel's tally of 5G cities has reached 17 in India. Let's see the areas in both cities where 5G is available for customers.

Airtel 5G Coverage Areas in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad

Bharti Airtel has launched 5G in the following areas of Gandhinagar: Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, DA-IICT, Pethapur and other key locations. In Ahmedabad, the following areas are covered: SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, and Bapunagar. Airtel will expand it to other areas of the cities in the coming few months.

Airtel has said that by March 2024, it will bring 5G to every corner of the country. Airtel's 5G NSA (non-standalone) services are supported by most of the 5G devices in the market today. You can use the Airtel Thanks app to identify whether there is 5G in your city and if you own a 5G-supported device.

Airtel's 5G networks have now reached 17 cities in the country. In the coming days, we could see more cities being covered by 5G in India. Airtel has not announced any additional 5G tariffs for now, as the 5G coverage is not too significant at the moment. Now, both Jio and Airtel customers in Gujarat can experience 5G. However, Airtel is the only telco that has conducted a commercial launch, as Jio is still in the beta phase.