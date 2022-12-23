Connect Broadband Rs 799 and Rs 899 Broadband Plans Offer Great Value

Connect Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP), offers its Rs 799 and Rs 899 broadband plans bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Both plans offer the same 75 Mbps speed to the consumers. So why is one plan worth more than the other? It is because of the additional benefits that these plans pack for the users. Some users might get a little confused about which one they should pick between these two plans. Well, we are here to solve that issue. Let's dive into the benefits that these plans come with and determine which is a better option.

Connect Broadband Rs 799 Plan

The Rs 799 broadband plan from Connect comes with 75 Mbps of speed. It comes with unlimited data and unlimited voice calling. There are a total of 14 OTT apps bundled with this plan for consumers. Platforms such as SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Discovery+, MXGold, ErosNow, ShemarooMe, EpicON, ALT Balaji and more are bundled for the users at no additional cost. Note that when the company says it is offering unlimited data with the plan, it means 3.3TB of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data.

Connect Broadband Rs 899 Plan

The Rs 899 broadband plan from Connect comes with 75 Mbps of speed as well. There's unlimited data bundled with this plan too (3.3TB). Users get unlimited voice calling along with a subscription to 8 OTT apps. The apps include platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, ShemarooMe, and more. If you are wondering why the Rs 799 plan comes with 14 OTT benefits and the Rs 899 plan comes with 8 OTT benefits, it is because the Rs 899 plan comes bundled with PlayBox TV. It is a one-stop entertainment solution for consumers giving them the ability to stream from different platforms, all with a single login.

So here, both plans are almost similar. The price difference is of Rs 100, and the more expensive plan bundles PlayBoxTV. Either of the plans are of great value to the customers.