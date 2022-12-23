iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Flagship that Stood Out in 2022

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series earlier in September. The world was introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most powerful iPhone ever made. It has top-of-the-line cameras, new Dynamic Island support, and a 120Hz LTPO OLED display. The smartphone has been under heavy demand, so much so that Apple couldn't even fulfil it because of production issues in China. However, things seem to be better now as the iPhone 14 Pro Max is now available in many e-commerce platforms as well as retail stores. If you order from Reliance Digital or Croma, you will get the device delivered within a week to your home.

It is a timely refill of the stock as Christmas is around the corner, along with New Year's eve, a period when people generally buy a lot of gifts. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an upgraded 48MP camera sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor in the rear. At the front, you get a 12MP snapper for selfies. Apple has always tried to deliver a very balanced experience to consumers with its cameras.

The device is powered by the A16 Bionic sensor, which is arguably the most powerful SoC for smartphones in the world right now. The device's display can support up to 2000nits of max brightness and also has always-on-display because of the LTPO technology used. One of the things that many have appreciated about the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the battery of the device. It is also IP68 rated, which means that it is splash, water and dust resistant.

Now it will also be able to support 5G in India as the iOS 16.2 update has arrived for iPhones. Apple took care of a lot of things with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Firstly, the camera sensors were upgraded, the battery performance was improved a ton, the display is 120Hz refresh rate supportive (was there in the iPhone 13 Pro Max), Dynamic Island for more functionality and more. Let's take a look at the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in India

iPhone 14 Pro Max is available with different storage variants in India. The base variant comes with 128GB and is priced at Rs 1,39,900. The other three variants are - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, which are priced at Rs 149900, Rs 169900, and Rs 189900, respectively. In the e-commerce platforms, it can be purchased on different offers and discounts as well.