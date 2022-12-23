Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Pune, Maharashtra

Bharti Airtel has been deploying 5G Plus at a rapid pace. The telco has been making continuous announcements for days now. Today, Airtel has announced that the 5G Plus services are now live for citizens in Pune. This means that, like the other cities, Airtel users in Pune would now be able to consume 5G at no additional cost. Since Airtel is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) across India and thus is pretty fast as it already has an excellent 4G network infrastructure. Let's check out the areas in Pune where Airtel 5G Plus would be available now.

Airtel 5G Plus Coverage in Pune, Maharashtra

Airtel has said that the following areas of Pune are covered with 5G networks for now: Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Baner, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Model Colony, Swargate, Pimpri-Chinchwad and few other select locations. The telco said that other areas of the city would soon be covered with 5G as well. The work is going on in a phased manner.

George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Pune. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel's 5G services have reached a total of 19 cities now. The latest launch has happened in Pune. So now, these are the following cities where Airtel's 5G would be available for consumers: Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Shimla, Imphal, Visakhapatnam or Vizag, Lucknow, and Patna.

Airtel's 5G Plus services are available at no additional cost to the 4G consumers of the telco.