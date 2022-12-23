Jio Launches Rs 2023 Plan to Celebrate New Year, Adds Validity to Rs 2999 Plan

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 2023 prepaid plan to celebrate the new year with its customers. 2022 is about to end, and the new Rs 2023 offer is here for the customers, which will bring a unique validity of 252 days. If you think about it, purchasing this plan is like purchasing the 28 days validity plan for 9 times as 252 x 9 = 252 days. So for each 28 days cycle, you would be paying Rs 224.77. Don't get confused, though; you will get the plan for a total of 252 days, and the other benefits of the plan are mentioned below. Jio has also added validity to the Rs 2999 plan. Let's take a look at what you will get with both the offers of Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 2023 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio has launched the Rs 2023 prepaid plan with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan will also bring you access to the complimentary applications of Reliance Jio. There are no OTT benefits bundled with this plan. It seems like a good offer for customers who are looking to get a value purchase. Since this is a new year offer, it can also be discontinued by Jio at any given point. So recharge as soon as possible if you like this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

Now, we all know that the Rs 2999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is now a new offer. This plan has been there for a long-time now. However, on the occasion of the new year, Jio has added additional validity to this plan. The Rs 2999 plan also comes with 2.5GB of daily data for the customers, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan already came with 75GB of bonus data since the time of Diwali. But now, the plan would carry additional validity of 23 days. So earlier, this plan's validity was 365 days, but now it has been bumped to 365 + 23 = 388 days.