Reliance Jio Annual Packs Start with 2GB Daily Data, Check All Plans

Reliance Jio is currently offering two prepaid plans under the annual packs' category. The sad thing is that there is no annual pack that comes bundled with an OTT (over-the-top) benefit. The OTT benefit bundled plan worth Rs 4199 was removed recently by Jio. The Rs 4199 plan used to offer 3GB of daily data for one year with a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Right now, the two plans that you can get from Jio with annual validity are - Rs 2999 and Rs 2879 plans. With the Rs 2545 plan, users will get 11 months of validity or 336 days of validity. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

This is the most expensive annual prepaid plan on offer from Reliance Jio right now. This plan is still coming with the Diwali Celebration offer that Jio had announced during the time of Diwali. With this plan, users get 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days, along with 75GB of bonus data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. In additional benefits, users get subscriptions to the Jio apps. Under the celebration offer, there are discounts from Zoomin, Ajio, Ferns & Petals, Ixigo, and Reliance Digital.

Reliance Jio Rs 2879 Plan

The Rs 2879 plan from Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 365 days and offers users 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data; the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 2545 Plan

The most affordable long-term validity prepaid plan from Reliance Jio at the moment is the Rs 2545 plan. With this plan, users get 336 days of total validity along with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud, are bundled with this plan as well.