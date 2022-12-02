iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Severe Shortage in India Visible Now, Not Available Online Anymore

iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, the most premium iPhones available in the markets globally, are facing a stock shortage in India. Already, there's a semiconductor shortage across the world, and on top of that, Apple is facing manufacturing issues for iPhones in China. Right now, there's no major online retailer who is selling the iPhone 14 Pro Max in India. Further, the iPhone 14 Pro models are available on limited platforms. Earlier this week, a Bloomberg report surfaced which said Apple could face a production shortfall of nearly 6 million iPhone Pro models.

On November 6, Apple issued a statement which read - "COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China."

Because of the restrictions, the production capacity had to be reduced significantly. Apple also said that while there's a strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices, the company is expecting lower shipments, and the consumers will have to wait long periods for their new products to arrive.

Now, let's review the situation in India.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Not Available Online Anywhere

If you want an iPhone 14 Pro Max right now, your best bet would be to purchase it offline. Because in online stores, it is not available anymore. Be it Amazon India, Flipkart, Unicorn, Imagine, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital or Croma, the device is out of stock everywhere. Even the official Apple India Online Store shows a delivery date of January 2, 2022, for the iPhone 14 Pro Max if the purchase is made today,i.e., on December 2, 2022.

iPhone 14 Pro is Still Available on Some Platforms

While the iPhone 14 Pro Max is not available online at all, the iPhone 14 Pro can be purchased from some platforms. On Amazon India, iPhone 14 Pro is only available in a 1TB storage option for Rs 1,79,900. However, in Imagine, it is out of stock. The device is available on Unicorn Store online and will be delivered in 10 to 12 days from the date of order.

The Apple India Online Store is saying that it would take one month for the delivery of the iPhone 14 Pro as well. On Flipkart, the device is available right now and will be delivered within four to five days, depending on the location of your address. You can get the device on Reliance Digital as well, but it is not available on Croma right now.

Thus, while the iPhone 14 Pro is now available on limited platforms, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is not available at all. Make your move fast in case you want to get the iPhone 14 Pro because it could go out of stock very soon.