Jio Users in Mumbai Recently Faced Network Outage Because of this

Reliance Jio users in Mumbai had to face network issues (outage) for two days recently. The internet and tv cable connectivity was down. The issue affected around 2500 customers of the telco. The reason behind the outage was a disgruntled employee who had been cutting the optical fibre cable (OFC) of the telco at multiple sites.

According to a report from TNN, the disgruntled employee, who was transferred from the Goregaon site to Borivli, had been cutting the OFC out of resentment. An FIR has been registered against the employee, the report mentioned. Jio has not said anything officially about this yet. The issue was noticed on November 27, 2022, at 4:30 pm. Rajendra Mohite, a senior technician with a vendor of Reliance Jio, had got an alert from Jio servers that a site was down at SV Road, Goregaon. When Mohite's team arrived at the location, they found that the OFC was cut.

The same issue came at Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon, on November 28, 2022. Lucky Gaikwad, a sub-vendor, got to know about this from Mohite's employer. Gaikwad suspected one of his employees who had been transferred recently. Upon confronting the said employee, Gaikwad's suspicion turned into confirmation, and now an FIR has been registered against the employee in concern here.

