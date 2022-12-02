Vodafone Idea Offering Users a Trip for Two to London if they Win in Ludo

Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, is now offering users a chance to win a trip for two to London, UK. The telco is running a Ludo Tournament from November 30 to December 15, 2022. The tournament is called the 'Express Ludo Tournament', and it will be available on the Vi Games platform inside the Vi app for smartphones. Based on their rankings, users participating in the tournament can get a chance to win a trip to London. Participants can also win Amazon Gift vouchers every day.

In a note, Vi said, "The more games that the gamers play and tickets earned in the tournament, better their chances of winning a trip to London. The gratification includes flight tickets and stay for two."

Vodafone Idea would announce the names of the winners on its social media pages. In addition to this, Vi has also been entertaining casual online gamers by running Tambola Nights under Vi Games on the Vi app. There's a Tambola game every 30 minutes, starting at 8 PM until midnight, daily. Users can enjoy playing Tambola at no ticket cost and also win cash vouchers for a full house or a line or early 5.