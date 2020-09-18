Apple India Online Store Will Allow Customers to Trade-in iPhones and Spec Up Macs

Apple is going to open an online retail store for the Indians on September 23, 2020. It is the first time that Apple will have an official direct retail presence in the country. The Cupertino giant is already selling online directly in over 37 countries and will add India also to that list in a few days. Until now, all the products online or offline that were purchased of Apple came from authorised distributors of the company. The company has decided to open the online store at the right time since the season of festivities is just around the corner and Indian customers buy a lot of products and goods during this time.

Apple India Online Store, What All You Will Get

First thing’s first, Apple has partnered with Blue Dart for the delivery of all its products. Cash-on-Delivery won’t be accepted as of now but RuPay cards and online payment will be accepted. The customers will get the complete range of products from Apple through its online store. Be it iPhones, iPads, Macs, or any other product which Apple sells, it will be there.

For people who don’t know how to set up their devices, there will be Apple Specialists ready to help you both in Hindi and English. For iPhone lovers, the good news is that the complete lineup of iPhones will be listed and ready to be sold through the website. Not only that, but the customers can also trade-in their old iPhones in exchange for the new ones to get some discount. Customers will also be able to purchase Apple Care+ extended warranty from its online store.

Until now, there was no option for the Indian customers to upgrade the spec of their iMacs and MacBooks before purchasing them. But with the opening of the Apple India online store, that is about to change. Along with all this, under its special offerings because of the festive season, Apple is also going to be engraving some of its products such as Apple Pencil, iPads, and AirPods with text and emojis in English and some other Indian languages.

Customers will also get EMI options while purchasing their products. It will be interesting to see what kind of response Apple India online store will get initially.